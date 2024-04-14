Anthony Edwards, Bradley Beal have heated incidents in middle of major game

The final day of the NBA regular season certainly brought the theatrics.

The Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves faced off on Sunday for a game with major implications in the Western Conference standings. As the two teams went to a timeout during the second quarter, Suns guard Bradley Beal seemingly had words for Timberwolves coach Chris Finch. Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards then went over to Beal and knocked the ball out of his hands, leading to the two players exchanging some shoves.

Here is the video of the incident (which resulted in double-technicals for both Beal and Edwards).

Bradley Beal and Anthony Edwards 👀 pic.twitter.com/BeImx618ox — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 14, 2024

Beal and Edwards then got into it again later in the quarter after Edwards scored an and-one bucket on Beal and taunted him some (leading to another light shove from Beal).

Beal & Edwards are a movie at this point 😂 pic.twitter.com/3D1RycimM2 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) April 14, 2024

Tensions were obviously high with how much was at stake Sunday for both teams. The Suns needed both a win and a separate loss by the New Orleans Pelicans to get the No. 6 seed and escape the play-in round. Meanwhile, a loss for the Timberwolves, who went to halftime trailing the Suns 66-53, would likely mean falling to the No. 3 seed in the tight race atop the West.

Should the Suns indeed get No. 6 and the Timberwolves get No. 3, they will meet again during the first round of the playoffs in right around one week’s time. The two sides already have a bit of history with each other, so it would definitely be entertaining to see them battle in a seven-game series this year.