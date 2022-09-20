Anthony Edwards gets light punishment from NBA over gay comments

The NBA has announced its discipline for Anthony Edwards, who received a light punishment from the NBA despite his comments about a group of shirtless men.

Edwards shared a video on his Instagram Story a week and a half ago of some men standing around shirtless on the street. Edwards captured the video from inside a car and made some offensive comments about the men.

“Look at these queer a– nigg-s, man” Edwards said (video here).

The young Minnesota Timberwolves star apologized on social media after his comments drew attention.

What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that! — Anthony Edwards (@theantedwards_) September 11, 2022

The league announced on Tuesday that Edwards has been fined $40,000 “for using offensive and derogatory language on social media.” They said in their statement that Edwards acknowledged his actions were inappropriate.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/9O4HpZpxlB — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) September 20, 2022

Edwards, 21, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He averaged 21.3 points per game last season.