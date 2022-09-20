 Skip to main content
Anthony Edwards gets light punishment from NBA over gay comments

September 20, 2022
by Larry Brown
Anthony Edwards dribbles

Mar 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) dribbles the ball at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA has announced its discipline for Anthony Edwards, who received a light punishment from the NBA despite his comments about a group of shirtless men.

Edwards shared a video on his Instagram Story a week and a half ago of some men standing around shirtless on the street. Edwards captured the video from inside a car and made some offensive comments about the men.

“Look at these queer a– nigg-s, man” Edwards said (video here).

The young Minnesota Timberwolves star apologized on social media after his comments drew attention.

The league announced on Tuesday that Edwards has been fined $40,000 “for using offensive and derogatory language on social media.” They said in their statement that Edwards acknowledged his actions were inappropriate.

Edwards, 21, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He averaged 21.3 points per game last season.

.

