Anthony Edwards trying to become the next Bo Jackson?

Anthony Edwards may be trying to go from supermax to Super Bowl.

The Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Edwards hinted at the possibility of pursuing an NFL career in a recent chat with comedian Marco Summers on the show “Open Thoughts.” Edwards said he was interested in potentially becoming the first-ever athlete to play in both the NBA and the NFL.

“I think I might be the first one,” said Edwards, per Sports Illustrated. “I’m gonna try.”

Edwards did emphasize though that he was laser-focused on the task at hand with the Timberwolves for the time being.

“First, I gotta handle my business in the NBA,” Edwards added. “As a team, Minnesota organization, we want to win a championship. After that, we’ll figure that out.”

The 22-year-old Edwards does already have experience on the gridiron. He played Pop Warner football in his youth, primarily as a running back, before flipping his focus over to basketball. Edwards also has the size at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds (in the same range as a Mike Evans or a DK Metcalf).

Of course, there is a much greater physical risk that comes with playing in the NFL and for a much lower salary to boot (at least relative to NBA stars). Edwards might have been joking around a bit there too since he is known for messing around with reporters sometimes.

But videos have gone viral in the recent past of Edwards showing off his football skills. Maybe, just maybe, it wouldn’t be the craziest thing in the world if Edwards, who already secured himself a $206 million supermax contract that runs through 2029, decides to give a football thing a go once he has accomplished all of his goals on the hardwood.