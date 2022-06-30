Video: Anthony Edwards shows off his ridiculous quarterback arm

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is one of the more athletic players in the NBA today, and he showcased that athleticism while playing a different sport.

Edwards posted a video on TikTok Wednesday of him airing out an impressive deep touchdown pass. After the completion, the 20-year-old had a message for his hometown NFL team.

“Atlanta Falcons,” Edwards said. “I love ya’ll, but look. If [expletive] ever goes left, I’m trying out for the Falcons QB.”

While Edwards appeared to be joking, he has some serious arm talent.

As for the Falcons, the quarterback position is one of great uncertainty for them heading into the 2022 season. The team signed Marcus Mariota this offseason after trading Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, but he is not guaranteed to be the team’s starter for Week 1. Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, the No. 74 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has already drawn the praise of head coach Arthur Smith.

Edwards, an Atlanta native, looks to be on his way to a successful NBA career and won’t be giving the NFL a try any time soon. He averaged 21.3 points (19th-most in the NBA), 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Timberwolves last season, and made the 2020-21 All-NBA team during his rookie year. Edwards is also one of the most ferocious in-game dunkers in the league.