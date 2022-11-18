Astonishing stat about Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson goes viral

In a truly unexpected twist, Russell Westbrook and Klay Thompson appear to have gone all “Freaky Friday” with one another.

A jaw-dropping statistic about the veteran guards Westbrook and Thompson went viral this week. ClutchPoints shared that Westbrook — somehow, some way — has a higher three-point percentage than Thompson does this season. Westbrook is shooting 34 percent on 3s while Thompson is at 33 percent.

Russell Westbrook has shot the ball better from three this season than Klay Thompson 👀 Westbrook:

34% 3PT

18-of-53 3PT Thompson:

33% 3PT

38-of-115 3PT pic.twitter.com/veCiqseskI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 18, 2022

Thompson is known as a “Splash Brother,” while Westbrook is known as, well, “Westbrick.” But thanks to some inexplicable Monstars magic or something, the tides have completely turned in the 2022-23 season.

Westbrook has accepted a bench role with the Lakers, which has opened up the floor and unleashed him as a primary ball-handler again. As a result, he is quickly approaching his career-high from deep (34.3 percent, set in his 2016-17 MVP season with Oklahoma City) after shooting a grisly 29.8 percent last season.

As for Thompson, the pendulum has violently swung in the other direction after his solid return from injury last year for the Warriors (which resulted in a championship for the team). This season, not only Thompson’s three-point percentage but also his field goal percentage (35.1) and free throw percentage (81.3) are career-low marks. That has translated to just 15.1 points per game, Thompson’s worst since his 2011-12 rookie season.

As a result of his mighty struggles, Thompson has been lashing out lately. This latest statistic comparing him to Westbrook, one of the worst volume shooters in NBA history, probably won’t make Thompson too happy either.