Friday, November 18, 2022

Astonishing stat about Russell Westbrook, Klay Thompson goes viral

November 18, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Russell Westbrook warms up

Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook prior to the preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In a truly unexpected twist, Russell Westbrook and Klay Thompson appear to have gone all “Freaky Friday” with one another.

A jaw-dropping statistic about the veteran guards Westbrook and Thompson went viral this week. ClutchPoints shared that Westbrook — somehow, some way — has a higher three-point percentage than Thompson does this season. Westbrook is shooting 34 percent on 3s while Thompson is at 33 percent.

Thompson is known as a “Splash Brother,” while Westbrook is known as, well, “Westbrick.” But thanks to some inexplicable Monstars magic or something, the tides have completely turned in the 2022-23 season.

Westbrook has accepted a bench role with the Lakers, which has opened up the floor and unleashed him as a primary ball-handler again. As a result, he is quickly approaching his career-high from deep (34.3 percent, set in his 2016-17 MVP season with Oklahoma City) after shooting a grisly 29.8 percent last season.

As for Thompson, the pendulum has violently swung in the other direction after his solid return from injury last year for the Warriors (which resulted in a championship for the team). This season, not only Thompson’s three-point percentage but also his field goal percentage (35.1) and free throw percentage (81.3) are career-low marks. That has translated to just 15.1 points per game, Thompson’s worst since his 2011-12 rookie season.

As a result of his mighty struggles, Thompson has been lashing out lately. This latest statistic comparing him to Westbrook, one of the worst volume shooters in NBA history, probably won’t make Thompson too happy either.

