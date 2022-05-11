Eastern Conference team has trade interest in Ben Simmons?

Ben Simmons did not play at all this season, due to a combination of a holdout and back injury. Despite his odd behavior, one team reportedly had some interest in him at the trade deadline.

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner wrote in a fan mailbag article published this week that the Atlanta Hawks had interest in Simmons at the deadline.

“Several people inside the Hawks’ organization wanted Simmons at the trade deadline,” Kirschner wrote.

Kirschner believes Simmons is a player to keep an eye on as a potential addition for the Hawks this offseason.

Simmons underwent back surgery recently that he is hoping will resolve some of his issues. But some are wondering to what extent the back issues were related to some sort of mental problem.

Simmons was a bust for the Brooklyn Nets. Their general manager already seems fed up with the team and could be ready for more changes.