Atlanta Hawks sent great tweet about Carmelo Anthony’s retirement

Carmelo Anthony on Monday announced his retirement from basketball, and the Atlanta Hawks may have delivered the best response of all.

The Hawks tweeted an image of Anthony’s name and number on a Hawks jersey.

“Hell of a career. Congrats, @carmeloanthony,” the tweet said.

What’s the joke?

Anthony was traded by the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 3-team trade on July 25 and ended up in Atlanta. But Anthony never had any intention of playing for the Hawks, and they knew that. They bought him out five days later, ending his brief time with the team.

Anthony joked at the time that he wanted a Hawks jersey with his name on the back. The Hawks delivered, and even LeBron James had a great joke about it.

At least Anthony’s time with the Hawks went better than his brief tenure in Houston.