Attorney for Montrezl Harrell responds to drug trafficking allegation

The attorneys for Montrezl Harrell have responded to the drug trafficking allegation the NBA player is facing.

Harrell was cited in May following a traffic stop in Kentucky. He was subsequently charged with felony drug trafficking.

Harrell claimed to have been driving a rental car in which police found “three pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags” in a backpack in the back seat while conducting a search.

Harrell’s attorneys say the 28-year-old did nothing wrong.

“We want to be clear that Mr. Harrell was not driving the vehicle and following the stop he was only given a ticket to appear in court at a later date for a marijuana-related charge as were all occupants of the vehicle,” Harrell’s attorneys said, via TMZ Sports.

“Mr. Harrell was never placed under arrest. We believe that there are legal and factual issues with this case that will be addressed in court, if that becomes necessary.”

The attorneys also said Harrell has “never been a part of any form of marijuana trafficking or any other illegal activity.”

Harrell was born in Tarboro, N.C. and played college ball at Louisville. The big man won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2019-2020. He was drafted by the Houston Rockets in the second round in 2015 and has averaged 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game during his career.