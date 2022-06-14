NBA veteran charged with trafficking 3 pounds of marijuana

A veteran NBA player is facing felony drug trafficking charges following an incident that took place in Kentucky last month.

The Charlotte Observer on Monday published news about the arrest of Montrezl Harrell that stemmed from a traffic stop on May 12. Harrell was stopped in Richmond, Ky. for allegedly following the vehicle in front of him too closely.

An officer noticed a smell of marijuana from the car, and Harrell admitted to having a small amount of the drug in his pants.

Harrell was driving a silver 2020 Honda Pilot that the NBA player said was rented. The trooper did a search of the vehicle, which showed there were “three pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags” in a backpack in the back seat.

Harrell’s alleged violation is a Class D felony in Kentucky for first-time offenders. The Charlotte Observer says the crime “is punishable by 1-5 years of incarceration with a fine ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.”

Harrell, 28, was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2019-2020. He was drafted by the Houston Rockets in the second round in 2015 and has been a productive player. Harrell has averaged 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game during his career. He is currently a member of the Hornets but has also played for Houston, the Clippers, Lakers and Wizards.

The big man is from Tarboro, N.C. and played college ball at Louisville.