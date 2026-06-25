Austin Reaves’ girlfriend captures the moment he learned about his historic contract

Austin Reaves just hit a hole-in-one in life.

Reaves will continue his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers for years to come after securing a massive contract extension with the Western Conference franchise on Wednesday.

Apparently, Reaves learned that the deal had been agreed to while he was out on the golf course. His girlfriend, Jenna Barber, snapped a photo of him lying on the grass, seemingly in disbelief over the contract his agents pulled off.

Here is the photo from one of the best days of Reaves’ life.

This photo was taken by his girlfriend, capturing Reaves’ reaction on the golf course Wednesday. “That's the picture of a dude that gets more opportunities to win a chip in L.A.,” the source close to Reaves told ESPN. https://t.co/IrWbxlXwX0 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 24, 2026

Reaves reportedly landed a 4-year, $185 million deal to stay with the Lakers. It is the largest contract ever awarded to an undrafted player. To pave the way for the deal, Reaves declined his $14.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season and is now set to continue building his legacy with the Lakers.

The former Oklahoma Sooners star did not hear his name called during the 2021 NBA Draft before signing a two-way contract with the Lakers.

From there, Reaves capitalized on every opportunity that came his way. Over the last two seasons, he averaged 21.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists, while shooting 37% from 3-point distance and emerging as one of the Lakers’ primary scoring options behind LeBron James and Luka Doncic.