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Austin Reaves’ girlfriend captures the moment he learned about his historic contract

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Austin Reaves smirking while wearing a Lakers shirt
Dec 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) warms up prior to the game against the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Reaves just hit a hole-in-one in life.

Reaves will continue his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers for years to come after securing a massive contract extension with the Western Conference franchise on Wednesday.

Apparently, Reaves learned that the deal had been agreed to while he was out on the golf course. His girlfriend, Jenna Barber, snapped a photo of him lying on the grass, seemingly in disbelief over the contract his agents pulled off.

Here is the photo from one of the best days of Reaves’ life.

Reaves reportedly landed a 4-year, $185 million deal to stay with the Lakers. It is the largest contract ever awarded to an undrafted player. To pave the way for the deal, Reaves declined his $14.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season and is now set to continue building his legacy with the Lakers.

The former Oklahoma Sooners star did not hear his name called during the 2021 NBA Draft before signing a two-way contract with the Lakers. 

From there, Reaves capitalized on every opportunity that came his way. Over the last two seasons, he averaged 21.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists, while shooting 37% from 3-point distance and emerging as one of the Lakers’ primary scoring options behind LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

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