Austin Rivers reveals what Rockets must do to come back against Lakers

The Houston Rockets are facing a 3-1 deficit against the Los Angeles Lakers, and one of their players thinks they know the missing ingredient to winning.

Austin Rivers admitted there is no stopping LeBron James and Anthony Davis when they’re playing harder than his team, and the Rockets have to best their intensity.

Austin Rivers: "They got LeBron, probably the best player in basketball, by far, and then they got Anthony Davis. You can't play against that team and those guys play harder than you, too. Then you got no shot. If we're going to beat them, we gotta play harder than them." — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) September 11, 2020

Easier said than done. James in particular is not known as a guy who takes plays off, especially at this time of year.

The Rockets have been close in every game, at least at certain points. They have been outplayed when it counts, though, and that’s all that matters. Couple that with unnecessary off-court drama and it’s understandable if frustrations are building.