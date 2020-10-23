 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, October 22, 2020

Ayesha Curry changes hair after drawing attention for blond look

October 22, 2020
by Larry Brown

Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry changed her hairstyle after going viral for her new look.

On Sunday, Ayesha posted a video on Instagram that showed her hair with a blond color. Her skin color also seemed lighter than usual in the video.

View this post on Instagram

Mom goes blonde (temporarily).

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

Ayesha’s husband Steph Curry was enjoying himself next to her in the video. Ayesha also wrote in the caption that her blond look was temporary.

Ayesha also went on Twitter to clarify things for people wondering about her altered appearance. She said her hair color was different due to a “fun wig.” She also said she used a filter, likely to create the light-colored look.

On Thursday, Curry said that being blond was fun but she was changing back her hair.

Ayesha is 31 and has been married to Steph since 2011. The two have three children together. Earlier this year it was Steph drawing attention for his hairstyle. Now it’s Ayesha’s turn.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus