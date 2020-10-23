Ayesha Curry changes hair after drawing attention for blond look

Ayesha Curry changed her hairstyle after going viral for her new look.

On Sunday, Ayesha posted a video on Instagram that showed her hair with a blond color. Her skin color also seemed lighter than usual in the video.

Ayesha’s husband Steph Curry was enjoying himself next to her in the video. Ayesha also wrote in the caption that her blond look was temporary.

Ayesha also went on Twitter to clarify things for people wondering about her altered appearance. She said her hair color was different due to a “fun wig.” She also said she used a filter, likely to create the light-colored look.

It’s the fun wig for a switch up and extremely common IG filter we all use from time to time for me… I just… y’all be taking this stuff wayyy to serious. — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) October 19, 2020

On Thursday, Curry said that being blond was fun but she was changing back her hair.

Ayesha is 31 and has been married to Steph since 2011. The two have three children together. Earlier this year it was Steph drawing attention for his hairstyle. Now it’s Ayesha’s turn.