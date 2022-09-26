Bam Adebayo makes interesting revelation about Heat’s plans for season

Bam Adebayo is ready to lay more of the bam on the opposition next season.

Speaking during media day on Monday, the Miami Heat center Adebayo made an interesting revelation about the team’s plans for him in 2022-23. He said that he is looking to take closer to 18 shots per contest this season, noting that the Heat have been on his case about assuming a bigger scoring role for them (per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald).

Adebayo is already a versatile, all-universe defender with three straight All-Defensive selections to his name. But he regularly invites criticism with his lack of aggressiveness on the offensive end. Adebayo attempted just 13 shots per game last year, which was actually a career-high for him. He often goes through stretches where he does not look for his own shot at all (usually you will see Adebayo pump fake once and kick the ball back out instead of going up strong to the basket).

Greater offensive responsiblity for the 25-year-old Adebayo is probably a must since team leaders Jimmy Butler (33) and Kyle Lowry (36) are getting up there in age. Meanwhile, fellow youngster and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro may or may not be coming off the bench again this season.

Adebayo certainly is physically imposing enough to bully dudes. If a more aggressive mindset can follow with his physical gifts, it could raise Miami’s collective ceiling as a team heading into the 2022-23 campaign.