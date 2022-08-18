 Skip to main content
Video of Bam Adebayo blasting guy with screen at pro-am game goes viral

August 18, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Bam Adebayo warms up before a game

Dec 30, 2019; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Bam Adebayo is definitely living up to his first name this week.

The Miami Heat star took part in a pro-am game at the Miami Pro League and went viral for completely decimating an unlucky defender on a screen. Adebayo was running a pick-and-roll with his close friend and fellow 2017 draftee Donovan Mitchell when he turned the defender’s insides into fish paste. Take a look.

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound Adebayo probably had close to a foot in height over that poor dude, who may or may not work as a financial analyst during the day. Sure, Adebayo might have leaned into that pick a bit (or more than a bit). But in pro-am season, anything goes.

For Adebayo, who averaged a 19-10 double-double in Miami last season, he becomes the latest NBA star to clown on the casuals in the pro-am circuit.

