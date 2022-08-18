Video of Bam Adebayo blasting guy with screen at pro-am game goes viral

Bam Adebayo is definitely living up to his first name this week.

The Miami Heat star took part in a pro-am game at the Miami Pro League and went viral for completely decimating an unlucky defender on a screen. Adebayo was running a pick-and-roll with his close friend and fellow 2017 draftee Donovan Mitchell when he turned the defender’s insides into fish paste. Take a look.

Bam Adebayo got that Brick Wall badge on HOF 👀🧱 (via @playmaker)pic.twitter.com/poTePekPV1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 18, 2022

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound Adebayo probably had close to a foot in height over that poor dude, who may or may not work as a financial analyst during the day. Sure, Adebayo might have leaned into that pick a bit (or more than a bit). But in pro-am season, anything goes.

For Adebayo, who averaged a 19-10 double-double in Miami last season, he becomes the latest NBA star to clown on the casuals in the pro-am circuit.