Bam Adebayo intends to play in Game 2 despite shoulder injury

Bam Adebayo is planning to play in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday night despite his shoulder injury.

Adebayo exited Game 1 of the Finals on Wednesday night with a shoulder strain suffered on collisions with Dwight Howard. An X-ray on his shoulder was negative.

According to the Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds, Adebayo intends to play through the injury, though the big man will need lots of medical treatment to get through it.

Adebayo had eight points and four rebounds in 21 minutes of the Heat’s 116-98 loss. He wasn’t the only Heat star player to suffer an injury in the game. Goran Dragic left with a foot injury that could keep him out the rest of the series. Jimmy Butler suffered an ankle injury but also intends to play through it.

The teams will play every other day through the first four games before that pattern breaks. They will have an extra day off before Game 5 (if necessary), which is scheduled for Oct. 9.