Goran Dragic could miss rest of NBA Finals with torn plantar fascia

Goran Dragic’s status for the remainder of the NBA Finals is in doubt after he suffered a foot injury on Wednesday night.

The Miami Heat point guard left the team’s 116-98 Game 1 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers after hurting his foot in the second quarter.

Initial reports from 5 Reasons Sports said the injury was not promising and that Dragic was likely done for the series.

Other reporters said after the game that Dragic tore his plantar fascia. The team is not ruling Dragic out for the series yet, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said.

Yahoo’s Chris B. Haynes says Dragic was not in a walking boot and not favoring his foot after the game.

Dragic has been the Heat’s leading scorer during the postseason this year and is a valuable member. Without him, the Heat’s chances of beating the Lakers are vastly decreased. As if that’s not enough, the team has some other injury issues for its key players.