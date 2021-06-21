Report: Becky Hammon a finalist for this head coaching job

Becky Hammon has been viewed as a potential candidate for several vacant head coaching jobs, and she is reportedly considered a finalist for at least one of them.

Hammon has made it through the initial interview stage with the Portland Trail Blazers and is a finalist for their head coach job, according to Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reported on Monday that Hammon is among the candidates who will get a second interview with Portland.

The Blazers have also interviewed Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups, Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Mike D’Antoni and San Antonio Spurs vice president of basketball operations Brent Barry. At least some of those candidates are expected to be part of the final stage of the interview process, according to The Athletic.

Hammon also reportedly interviewed with the Orlando Magic.

Hammon, a former WNBA player, has been a member of Gregg Popovich’s staff with the Spurs since 2014. She became the first woman to serve as an acting NBA head coach after Popovich was ejected from a game last year. This is not the first offseason in which she has received consideration for NBA head coaching jobs.