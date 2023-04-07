Ex-UConn star facing 8 charges after being arrested with knife in juice shop

Former UConn star and NBA player Ben Gordon is facing eight charges after being arrested for allegedly threatening juice store employees with a knife on Thursday.

TMZ Sports reported Thursday that police were called to a Samford, Conn. Juice Kings store due to a report of Gordon acting aggressively while wielding a knife.

TMZ says officers who arrived on the scene were able to get Gordon out of the store, but it took five officers to subdue him.

Officers allegedly found a folding knife clipped to Gordon’s front pants pocket, as well as a stun gun and pair of brass knuckles in the former player’s bag.

Gordon supposedly was acting so bizarrely that the officers took Gordon to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. He was later released to the officers and then processed. He was released after his family posted $10,000 bond.

Gordon is facing eight total charges for Thursday’s incident, including three felony counts of carrying a dangerous weapon and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Gordon is scheduled to appear in court in two weeks.

After helping lead UConn to a championship in college, Gordon became the No. 3 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft. He was named to the NBA All-Rookie team after his first season with the Chicago Bulls and won the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award the same season. Gordon averaged 14.9 points per game over his NBA career.

In October 2022, Gordon was arrested at the airport for allegedly hitting his son. He was also arrested in November 2017 and June 2017.