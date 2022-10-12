Ex-NBA lottery pick arrested at airport for allegedly hitting his son

Former NBA player Ben Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Monday night for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son.

Gordon was ready to board a flight to Chicago when he was stopped from traveling by Port Authority police. Gordon was handcuffed over his alleged abuse. His son was escorted by an aunt to a childrens’ hospital for evaluation.

The New York Post reported about the arrest and says that two officers were injured while attempting to arrest Gordon, who was resisting.

TMZ Sports says they were told by a witness that Gordon punched his son in the head with a closed fist. They also say that the boy has a restraining order against his father.

Gordon, 39, played in the NBA from 2004-2015. The former No. 3 overall pick was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year as a rookie with the Bulls. He was arrested in 2017 for a bizarre fire alarm incident at his apartment. Gordon was arrested later that year for felony robbery.

Gordon opened up in 2020 about mental health issues he had been facing.