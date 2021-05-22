Lakers’ Ben McLemore uninjured in scary postgame car accident

Los Angeles Lakers guard Ben McLemore was uninjured after a scary single-car accident following the team’s play-in win over the Golden State Warriors.

Early Thursday after the Lakers’ win over Golden State, police were called to the scene of a single-car accident after McLemore crashed his truck into a gate arm. TMZ obtained photos of the scene, showing the vehicle balanced awkwardly atop the gate arm, which has been thoroughly destroyed.

McLemore underwent a field sobriety test, which he passed. He was not arrested or ticketed, and walked away from the scene unscathed. He told officers that he accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, which led to the accident.

McLemore’s accident came on the heels of a dramatic victory over the Warriors. The veteran guard went unused in that victory after averaging 8.0 points in 21 games for the team during the regular season.