Ben Simmons seems to troll 76ers during Game 7 loss

Ben Simmons seemed to take some delight in the Philadelphia 76ers’ meltdown during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday.

The Brooklyn Nets forward posted a photo on Instagram showing that he was watching the game and apparently enjoying the Sixers’ nightmarish second half. Notably, Simmons posted the photo with just over three minutes left in the contest, with the Boston Celtics up by 30 points.

Former Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons was tuned in to Game 7 of Celtics-Sixers 🤣 Simmons posted this picture on his Instagram of his former team being down 30 points 👀 pic.twitter.com/E8TR3l8hld — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 14, 2023

Most took Simmons’ picture as shade at his former team as they once again failed to get out of the second round of the playoffs. This time, the 76ers blew a 3-2 series lead, failing to win Game 6 at home in Philadelphia before their blowout loss Sunday. In fact, the Sixers lost two of the three home games in the series, which largely doomed them despite winning twice in Boston.

Simmons was largely blamed for the team’s elimination two years ago, though there was some justification for that. Either way, it soured the relationship between Simmons and the team, and he never played for them again. In the two years since, the Sixers have failed to get any further than they did with Simmons, which seems to be causing him some satisfaction.