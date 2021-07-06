Ben Simmons’ brother ‘likes’ tweets dissing Joel Embiid

Ben Simmons’ brother may be trying to start Philadelphia 76ers: Civil War.

A pair of recently “liked” tweets by Simmons’ brother Liam went viral this week. One tweet from New Zealand-based basketball writer Stevie Cozens called it “bulls–t” that Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers did not back Ben in their respective press conferences after the Sixers were eliminated from the playoffs. The other tweet by Australian comedian Dave Hughes said of Embiid, “You don’t want to play with this guy. He ain’t team.”

Liam has since made his Twitter account private amid the controversy over the “liked” tweets. But you can see the screenshots of his “likes” here.

In fairness, Embiid did essentially throw Ben under the bus after Ben passed up a wide-open dunk late in Philadelphia’s season-ending playoff loss. But since the two players are the Sixers’ franchise cornerstones right now, any unnecessary drama from family members will only make matters worse.

Liam, who is the head coach at Division II Colorado Christian University, has also been Ben’s shooting coach in recent years. With how badly Ben continues to struggle on that front, Liam definitely is not earning many points with the public right now.