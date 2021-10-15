Ben Simmons criticized over effort since rejoining Sixers

There was some concern that the Philadelphia 76ers would not get a motivated Ben Simmons if and when he did rejoin the team. Those worries appear to have been warranted based on one early report.

Simmons unexpectedly rejoined the 76ers on Monday after initially staying away from training camp to try to force a trade. As Simmons must go through protocols, the team has had him doing individual work during the week.

It sounds as though it has not gone that great. A source told Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice that Simmons has been “going through the motions” since returning to the team. The source did add, however, that the situation has improved with each passing day.

The real test will come if and when Simmons plays in games, and how he looks doing that. His teammates seem unhappy with him, and he’s not going to get a warm reception from Philadelphia fans. Simmons definitely still wants to be traded. It’s hard to see him going all-out as long as that remains the case.

Photo: Jan 30, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) talks to fans before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports