Watch: Philly fans chant ‘f— Ben Simmons’ during AEW event

Ben Simmons reportedly has had enough of Philadelphia 76ers fans, and apparently the feeling is mutual.

Fans in attendance for Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite event at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia broke out an anti-Simmons chant mid-event.

Take a listen to this, though beware of the use of the F-word.

Uh oh. F*** Ben Simmons chant breaks out in Philly at #AEW pic.twitter.com/Yt5vqDmsyg — Process Potables (@ProcessPotables) October 7, 2021

Fans started a "f–k Ben Simmons" chant during an AEW show in Philly last night 😳 (via @DrPhil1881)pic.twitter.com/wyXPlNuxJi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 7, 2021

What’s the story with the chants? Simmons is refusing to play for or report to the Sixers following last season’s playoff disaster. One of his issues with the team reportedly has to do with the fans.

Once that information became public, it was all over for Simmons and Sixers fans. When Philly fans smell blood in the water, they attack like sharks.