 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, February 4, 2023

Ben Simmons spotted on date with popular actress

February 4, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Ben Simmons with a shirt on

Jan 30, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) talks to fans before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons might be getting more buckets off the court than on the court these days.

The Brooklyn Nets forward Simmons sparked dating rumors this week after being spotted with popular actress Eiza Gonzalez. The two were apparently together for a night out in New York City on Friday.

Gonzalez, 33, is known for her roles in films such as “Baby Driver” and “Bloodshot.” She has also appeared in several TV series like Robert Rodriguez’s “From Dusk till Dawn.”

As for Simmons, 26, he clearly knows how to score despite only averaging 7.4 points per game this season. A few years ago, Simmons already dated another very famous figure.

Article Tags

Ben SimmonsEiza Gonzalez
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus