Ben Simmons spotted on date with popular actress

Ben Simmons might be getting more buckets off the court than on the court these days.

The Brooklyn Nets forward Simmons sparked dating rumors this week after being spotted with popular actress Eiza Gonzalez. The two were apparently together for a night out in New York City on Friday.

Eiza Gonzalez with Ben Simmons and friends out for dinner in New York last night 🗽

(February 3, 2023) pic.twitter.com/rvBNFVWyYQ — Eiza Gonzalez Updates (@EizaGonzalezUpd) February 4, 2023

Gonzalez, 33, is known for her roles in films such as “Baby Driver” and “Bloodshot.” She has also appeared in several TV series like Robert Rodriguez’s “From Dusk till Dawn.”

As for Simmons, 26, he clearly knows how to score despite only averaging 7.4 points per game this season. A few years ago, Simmons already dated another very famous figure.