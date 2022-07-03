 Skip to main content
Ben Simmons makes major change amid offseason drama

July 3, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Ben Simmons with a shirt on

Jan 30, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) talks to fans before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets have been at the center of the NBA offseason rumor mill, and Ben Simmons may be tired of hearing about it.

Simmons deleted his Instagram page at some point on Saturday. He had been active as recently as Friday, so many speculated that he either grew annoyed with all the trade rumors or is on the verge of being moved.

Simmons was mocked this week for an old quote in which he said the Nets would be “scary” with him, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving playing together. Durant has asked Brooklyn to trade him, and Irving could be on his way out as well. It is highly unlikely that the Nets want to build around Simmons, so they will probably try to find a way to dump the former No. 1 overall pick if they tear down their roster.

One of Simmons’ most recent Instagram posts came at a very interesting time. Perhaps he needs a break from his every move being viewed under a microscope.

