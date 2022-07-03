Ben Simmons makes major change amid offseason drama

The Brooklyn Nets have been at the center of the NBA offseason rumor mill, and Ben Simmons may be tired of hearing about it.

Simmons deleted his Instagram page at some point on Saturday. He had been active as recently as Friday, so many speculated that he either grew annoyed with all the trade rumors or is on the verge of being moved.

Ben Simmons appears to have disabled his Instagram account. pic.twitter.com/AOgr6Bi4lu — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 3, 2022

Simmons was mocked this week for an old quote in which he said the Nets would be “scary” with him, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving playing together. Durant has asked Brooklyn to trade him, and Irving could be on his way out as well. It is highly unlikely that the Nets want to build around Simmons, so they will probably try to find a way to dump the former No. 1 overall pick if they tear down their roster.

One of Simmons’ most recent Instagram posts came at a very interesting time. Perhaps he needs a break from his every move being viewed under a microscope.