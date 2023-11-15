Ben Simmons diagnosed with concerning injury

The injury woes continue for Brooklyn Nets point forward Ben Simmons.

Simmons has missed five of the Nets’ last 6 games due to a back injury. The issue will reportedly force the 3-time All-Star to miss additional time.

The 27-year-old has been diagnosed with nerve irritation on the lower left side of his body, according to a report from the New York Post’s Brian Lewis. Simmons is expected to “miss some time” as he goes through rehab.

The Nets listed Simmons’ official injury designation as a nerve impingement in his lower left back on Tuesday’s injury report.

Simmons missed a significant amount of time over the last two seasons while dealing with a back issue. Simmons sat out all 27 regular season games and the playoffs during the 2021-22 campaign after the Nets acquired him before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

Simmons had surgery to repair multiple herniated discs on the right side of his back in May of 2022. He was also sidelined for 40 games during the 2022-23 season.

The report states that Simmons’ new back injury is not something “similar to what he’s gone through in the past.” Simmons will not be required to undergo surgery.

Simmons has posted averages of 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists across 6 games played this season.