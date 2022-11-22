Ben Simmons cracks funny joke about reunion with Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will not play in Tuesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets as he recovers from a foot injury, but Ben Simmons still has something big planned in case he crosses paths with his former teammate.

Simmons was asked on Tuesday about his relationship with Embiid. He said the two had “a lot of highlights” together during their time with the Sixers, but they have not really kept in touch. A reporter then asked if Simmons expects to bump into Embiid even though the big man is not playing. He joked that the two are going to “do our secret handshake.”

Ben Simmons on his relationship with Joel Embiid: “You’re not cool with everybody… I think there’s certain people that just you don’t talk to all the time.” Says he had a lot of great times with Embiid and wishes him the best. pic.twitter.com/8DZB4RMYTV — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) November 22, 2022

That was sarcasm from Simmons, in case anyone was wondering.

It is hardly a secret that Simmons and Embiid did not get along toward the end of their time together in Philadelphia. Embiid did not appreciate the way Simmons gave up on the 76ers. Embiid even openly threw Simmons under the bus at one point, so it goes without saying that there is no love lost between the two.

The same is true for Simmons and Philly fans. He knows the type of reception he is going to get on Tuesday night, just as he knows him and Embiid will not be sharing any hugs.