Ben Simmons and Klutch Sports make big decision about future

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons is making a significant change to his representation.

Simmons and agent Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports have mutually decided to part ways, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. Simmons has been represented by Klutch since he entered the NBA in 2016.

Klutch has been good to Simmons, having negotiated his $177 million contract extension in 2019. Paul also took on a prominent role during Simmons’ conflict with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2021, which ultimately led to the team’s decision to ship him to Brooklyn in a trade for James Harden.

Simmons is currently sidelined due to back and knee issues, and has not played since late January. He is averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game in 42 games, and is still owed another $78 million over the next two seasons.