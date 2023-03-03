New Ben Simmons injury will sound familiar to Nets fans

Ben Simmons has only played in five games since the end of January, and it does not sound like he will be appearing on the floor again anytime soon.

Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn revealed Friday that Simmons experienced back soreness this week while rehabbing the knee injury that has sidelined him for the last month. Vaughn said there is no timetable for Simmons’ return, but no thought has been given to shutting the guard down for the season.

Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons experienced back soreness while strengthening his knee this week. No timetable and no discussion of shutting him down for the season either. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) March 3, 2023

This might sound eerily familiar to the Nets and their fans. Last season, Simmons dealt with back issues while ramping up for game activity after the Nets acquired him via trade. What was initially supposed to be a minor setback ended up costing him the rest of the season and led him to undergo postseason surgery. It also sparked suggestions that a mental block may have contributed to the situation, though there is no indication that is the case here.

Nets fans can be forgiven if they do not expect to see Simmons again this season. This probably will not help his already non-existent trade value if the team wants to make an attempt at getting out from under his contract this summer, too.

Simmons is averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game in 42 games this season. He is still owed another $78 million over the next two seasons thanks to the max contract he signed in 2019.