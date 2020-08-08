Ben Simmons to undergo left knee surgery, possibly out for season

The Philadelphia 76ers will likely be without Ben Simmons for some time after the forward elected to undergo left knee surgery.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons will leave the Orlando bubble to undergo a procedure to remove a loose body from his left knee.

No official timetable for his recovery was immediately available, but Wojnarowski reported that a deep playoff run would likely be required for him to return this season, and even that would not be a sure thing.

While the Sixers haven't ruled Simmons out for the season, sources say it would take a deep run into the playoffs to keep the door open on the possibility of a return — and that's still an iffy proposition. For now, the Sixers need to prepare for a postseason without Simmons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 8, 2020

Simmons left Wednesday’s game with a knee injury that was ultimately ruled to be a partially dislocated kneecap. The Sixers originally hoped he would be able to rest for a bit and come back and play through the issue, but that clearly isn’t the case.

The 24-year-old forward is averaging 16.4 points, 8.0 assists, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game this season. His absence will be a significant blow for Philadelphia’s hopes of a deep playoff run.