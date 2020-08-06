Ben Simmons out indefinitely with left knee injury

The Philadelphia 76ers appear likely to be without Ben Simmons for at least the foreseeable future.

Simmons suffered a subluxation of the left patella, essentially meaning a partially dislocated kneecap. The Sixers simply said he is “out” without putting a timetable on his recovery.

Official diagnosis on Ben Simmons: Subluxation of the left patella, listed out and treatment options are currently being considered. https://t.co/aoSXS0XUjR — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 6, 2020

While we don’t know how much time Simmons will miss, Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer noted that a similar injury in 2008 kept Andrew Bynum out for several months.

Ugh. Andrew Bynum sufferered the same knee injury in 2008. It was reported at the time as “at least eight weeks” before he could return. Hopefully Ben Simmons is able to recover and come back 100% healthy. https://t.co/j5Lk02NUAN — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) August 6, 2020

The initial word on Simmons seemed positive after he left Wednesday’s game early due to the non-contact injury. Obviously, a full examination revealed something more severe. Hopefully he’s able to return before too long.