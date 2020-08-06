 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 6, 2020

Ben Simmons out indefinitely with left knee injury

August 6, 2020
by Grey Papke

The Philadelphia 76ers appear likely to be without Ben Simmons for at least the foreseeable future.

Simmons suffered a subluxation of the left patella, essentially meaning a partially dislocated kneecap. The Sixers simply said he is “out” without putting a timetable on his recovery.

While we don’t know how much time Simmons will miss, Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer noted that a similar injury in 2008 kept Andrew Bynum out for several months.

The initial word on Simmons seemed positive after he left Wednesday’s game early due to the non-contact injury. Obviously, a full examination revealed something more severe. Hopefully he’s able to return before too long.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus