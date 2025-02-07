Report: Ben Simmons to meet with 2 teams after Nets buyout

The Brooklyn Nets have finally moved on from Ben Simmons, and the former All-Star guard is expected to draw interest from at least two teams.

Simmons and the Nets reached a buyout agreement on Friday, according to Shams Charania and Brian Windhorst of ESPN. The 28-year-old has plans to meet with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Clippers as he searches for a new home.

Simmons has been healthy this year, but his contributions on offense have been minimal. He is averaging 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. He has played in 33 games and started 24. Simmons is known more for his defense, and contending teams may have interest in that part of his game.

The 28-year-old Simmons signed a 5-year, $177 million contract extension when he was with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019. The Nets took on the contract when they acquired Simmons as part of the 2022 James Harden trade. Simmons has battled injuries and other issues in Brooklyn and made very few contributions to the team.

Harden now plays for the Clippers, so it would be noteworthy if he and Simmons wound up sharing a backcourt together after all the drama that has linked them to one another in the past.

The Cavaliers are 41-10 and have been the best team in the Eastern Conference this year. The Clippers are 28-23 and very much in the playoff hunt in the Western Conference.

Simmons will likely meet with several teams before making a decision on his future.