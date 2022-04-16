Ben Simmons had message for reporters at Nets practice

Ben Simmons had a message for reporters during a Brooklyn Nets workout on Saturday.

Simmons did some basketball activity during his team’s practice. At one point, he told the reporters who were present to make sure they were recording a video. He then dunked the ball.

Ben Simmons just looked over at me and said — “Make sure you get this. Then dunked — and said “There you go.” pic.twitter.com/Kn8pE7NOlQ — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) April 16, 2022

Reporters walked into practice, Ben Simmons turned and looked, said “Make sure you get this” and proceeded to dunk. #Nets pic.twitter.com/FvV7xKQKlr — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) April 16, 2022

If Simmons was trying to send a message about his status, it hardly was a significant one.

Simmons has been out with a back injury and is trying to show that he is ready to play. That dunk looked extraordinarily routine though, displaying little proof one way or another about his status.

Simmons has not played at all this season. But reports have said he could make his Nets debut later in their first-round playoff series with the Boston Celtics.