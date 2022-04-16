 Skip to main content
Saturday, April 16, 2022

Ben Simmons had message for reporters at Nets practice

April 16, 2022
by Larry Brown
Ben Simmons in a tank top

May 13, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons had a message for reporters during a Brooklyn Nets workout on Saturday.

Simmons did some basketball activity during his team’s practice. At one point, he told the reporters who were present to make sure they were recording a video. He then dunked the ball.

If Simmons was trying to send a message about his status, it hardly was a significant one.

Simmons has been out with a back injury and is trying to show that he is ready to play. That dunk looked extraordinarily routine though, displaying little proof one way or another about his status.

Simmons has not played at all this season. But reports have said he could make his Nets debut later in their first-round playoff series with the Boston Celtics.

