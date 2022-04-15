Ben Simmons reportedly has return date for playoffs set

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly set to gain a significant addition to their lineup during their first-round playoff series with the Boston Celtics.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Thursday that Ben Simmons is eyeing a return sometime between Games 4 and 6 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Sources: Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons is targeting a return within Games 4-6 (April 25-29) of first round series vs. Celtics. Discussing Simmons and more on @Stadium NBA Playoff Preview Show: https://t.co/bEFYKs2ObS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 14, 2022

Charania initially told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday that Simmons could return by Game 3 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

Simmons has not played in an NBA game in almost a year after requesting a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers last season.

The 25-year-old has dealt with back soreness since being traded to the Nets in February, but has recently ramped up his workload in a push to play this postseason.

Simmons could provide major boost to a Nets team that has had to deal with plenty of injuries and distractions this season.

He averaged 14.3 points and 6.9 assist per game during the 2020-21 regular season with Philadelphia, though he has faced mental issues regarding his reluctance to shoot. If his mental and physical issues are resolved, Simmons has the chance to be a solid complementary piece to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

If Simmons does return as expected, the Nets would have an excellent chance to pull off the series win.

The Nets and Celtics begin their series on April 17. Games 3 and 4 are scheduled to take place between April 25 and April 29.