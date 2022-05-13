Ben Simmons was petty on Twitter after 76ers got eliminated

Ben Simmons took a victory lap (if you can call it that) after his former team got eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday.

The Brooklyn Nets star Simmons decided to be petty on Twitter, “liking” a couple of tweets dissing the Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden, whom Simmons was traded for in February. Simmons “liked” one tweet calling Harden “washed” and “out of shape” and another tweet from Skip Bayless criticizing Harden and saying that Simmons would eventually make their trade look foolish for the 76ers.

Ben Simmons’ liked tweets 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zPUAc8Oi24 — Did The Sixers Win? (@DidTheSixersWin) May 13, 2022

You can see the “likes” for yourself on Simmons’ page here.

Harden was definitely a disappointment this postseason — even Joel Embiid essentially admitted as much after the 76ers were eliminated. But Simmons does not really have a leg to stand on here since Harden actually played for his team. Simmons did not suit up in a single game for Brooklyn all season (causing some reported frustration within the organization), and the Nets got swept out of the first round of the playoffs.

It might be too early to tell at this point who ultimately won the Harden-Simmons swap. But right now, despite Simmons’ pettiness, it is looking like a lose-lose for both teams.