Nets are totally fed up with Ben Simmons situation?

April 25, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics on Monday night, and reports are that he is still experiencing soreness in his back. That may be true, but it sounds like some people with the Brooklyn Nets are extremely frustrated over it.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on “Get Up” Monday that some with the Nets are “exasperated” over the Simmons situation.

“When I checked in on this yesterday, basically what I got was exasperation,” Windhorst said. “The people involved here are exasperated by this saga, because that is what it is. I got the feeling (Sunday) that it was like waving the white flag.

“I know that this might have the appearance of Ben Simmons saying, ‘I don’t want to play, we’re down 3-0.’ But he woke up (Sunday) with his back hurting. That is what I have been told. It’s a simple as that. He just didn’t feel comfortable going and playing for the first time in 11 months with the way his back felt.”

Steve Nash was asked about Simmons again on Monday, and the Nets coach chose his words carefully. He said he is “disappointed” that Simmons cannot play in Game 4.

Simmons cited mental health issues when he sat out with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this year. It was obvious he was just trying to force a trade. Once the Sixers finally unloaded him, many assumed Simmons would be ready to play a short while after. That has not happened, and one Hall of Famer unloaded on Simmons over it this week.

The Nets are in a 3-0 hole against the Celtics, so Monday’s game may be their last of the season. Even if they win, it does not sound like Simmons is going to make his Brooklyn debut this year.

