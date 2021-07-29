Ben Simmons’ relationship with Sixers appears over?

Ben Simmons could be entering his final hours as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Thursday that the Sixers hope to trade Simmons during the NBA Draft. Dumas adds that the relationship between the two sides “seems to be over” and that a trade is a matter of “when” rather than “if.”

Simmons, 25, has been with the Sixers since they drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2016. Recent reports suggested that Simmons had been ghosting the team this offseason, but the Sixers have since denied that.

The three-time All-Star Simmons’ awful postseason performance this year all but confirmed that Philadelphia’s ceiling is capped so long as he remains a part of their core. As for where Simmons might be headed next, there are already a handful of interesting trade suitors for him.