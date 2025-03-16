Mavericks player sends critical message to protesting fans

Dallas Mavericks fans are still livid over the Luka Doncic trade and its aftermath and calling for GM Nico Harrison’s firing, but the team’s current players are starting to grow tired of the anger being taken out on them.

Mavericks forward PJ Washington sent a critical message to fans following Sunday’s 130-125 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Washington was particularly frustrated when a fan could be heard yelling “fire Nico” while the arena was quiet as the Mavericks were shooting free throws.

“At the end of the day the trades happened. We understand we have a new team now,” Washington said after the game. “All that ‘fire Nico’ stuff, we’re just sick and tired of hearing it. We just want to go out and play and the fans to support us.”

The “fire Nico” chants have become commonplace around Dallas, and not just at Mavericks games. It has almost become a culturally unifying event locally. Mavericks fans have also sent critical messages regularly at home games despite the organization taking steps to try to avoid the criticism being amplified.

On the other hand, the Mavericks are still in the Western Conference playoff race. Obviously, they had much higher aspirations than that, but the players are still fighting hard for it, and Washington clearly feels that the fans are not supporting them in that pursuit. Regardless of how one feels about the job Harrison has done, yelling for his firing is not going to do much to help the current team.

The Mavericks are dealing with some unprecedented issues right now, some of which are out of Harrison’s control. Washington probably is not the only player on the team that would like to hear the team’s fans get behind them a little bit more in light of that.