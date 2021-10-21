Ben Simmons out indefinitely after telling 76ers he has back injury

Ben Simmons is no longer suspended by the Philadelphia 76ers after he sat out Wednesday night’s season opener, but he may be sidelined for a while longer. Why? Apparently the star point guard is now dealing with a back injury.

Simmons informed the Sixers on Thursday that he has experienced tightness in his back, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports. He was treated by the team’s medical staff and cleared to take part in an individual workout, but he chose not to.

The Sixers' medical staff cleared Simmons to participate in the workout after the back treatment, sources tell ESPN. The Sixers had hoped to see Simmons in the workout today and have him go through shoot-around on Friday morning prior to game vs. Nets. https://t.co/WygyAnShmz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2021

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Simmons is “not mentally ready to play” and will be out for an indefinite amount of time.

Sources: 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is currently not mentally ready to play for the team and was receiving treatment on his back today due to ramp up process. He will miss Friday’s home opener vs. Nets and is not expected to play for an undetermined period of time. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2021

Simmons could actually be hurt, but we all know what’s likely going on here.

At this point, it is hard to imagine Simmons ever playing for the Sixers again. He was kicked out of practice by head coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday. The team then announced that he had been suspended one game. That all came after Simmons was seen dribbling off on his own rather than taking part in a team huddle the day before (video here).

Joel Embiid had some harsh comments about Simmons following the suspension, and the star center is likely speaking for most, if not all, of his teammates. Simmons doesn’t want to play for the 76ers, and they don’t want him there. The challenge now is finding a way to trade him for anything close to fair value amid the difficult circumstances.

