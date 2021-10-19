Reason Ben Simmons was kicked out of practice revealed

Ben Simmons was thrown out of practice on Tuesday by Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, and we now know why.

The Sixers suspended Simmons for their season opener for conduct detrimental to the team after Rivers kicked him out of Tuesday’s practice. Rivers told reporters he made the decision because he felt Simmons had become a distraction. The coach would not get into detail beyond that, but Shams Charania of The Athletic was told Simmons repeatedly refused to take part in a defensive drill. Rivers then told the star point guard to go home.

Sources: Doc Rivers asked Ben Simmons to join a defensive drill today. Simmons refused. Rivers asked again. Simmons said no again. Rivers then told Simmons he should go home, and Simmons dropped the ball and left. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 19, 2021

That meshes with what ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Simmons was tossed early in practice, essentially for a refusal to participate in the next stage of the session, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/wq2hN07lny — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 19, 2021

Ahead of getting thrown out of 76ers practice, Ben Simmons declined several times to sub into a drill, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 19, 2021

Simmons has not been cooperative in practice since he reported to Philly last week. We saw a perfect example of that when he chose not to take part in a team huddle on Monday (video here).

It’s hard to imagine Simmons playing another game for the Sixers. His teammates have clearly grown tired of his antics, as evidenced by the harsh comments Joel Embiid made after Tuesday’s incident.

Photo: Dec 27, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) drives to the basket against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports