Report: Ben Simmons has zero trade value

February 6, 2023
by Larry Brown
Ben Simmons with a shirt on

Jan 30, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) talks to fans before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets might want to trade Ben Simmons, but they will likely have a hard time doing so.

Simmons’ trade value around the league apparently is next to nothing. ESPN’s Bobby Marks appeared on the ESPN Radio show Monday morning with Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman. Marks said that Simmons has no trade value.

Simmons is in his first full season with the Nets. He is averaging 7.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game, but he still is a mess at the free throw line and fearful of taking outside shots. Simmons also has only played in 37 games this season and still misses time regularly.

The big problem with Simmons, aside from his issues on the court, is his contract. He still has two full seasons left on the 5-year, $177 million extension he signed in 2019.

Somebody would take Simmons if he were on a minimum deal, but nobody wants him when he’s owed $78 million combined over the next two seasons.

Hey, even if Simmons has no trade value, at least he is winning off the court these days.

Ben Simmons
