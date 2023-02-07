Report: Ben Simmons has zero trade value

The Brooklyn Nets might want to trade Ben Simmons, but they will likely have a hard time doing so.

Simmons’ trade value around the league apparently is next to nothing. ESPN’s Bobby Marks appeared on the ESPN Radio show Monday morning with Keyshawn Johnson, Jay Williams and Max Kellerman. Marks said that Simmons has no trade value.

A couple of Nets notes from @BobbyMarks42 on @KeyJayandMax: 1. Ben Simmons has no value around the league right now in any potential deal. 2. If the Nets decide to move KD — their return would be greater this summer than it would be before Thursday’s trade deadline. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) February 6, 2023

Simmons is in his first full season with the Nets. He is averaging 7.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game, but he still is a mess at the free throw line and fearful of taking outside shots. Simmons also has only played in 37 games this season and still misses time regularly.

The big problem with Simmons, aside from his issues on the court, is his contract. He still has two full seasons left on the 5-year, $177 million extension he signed in 2019.

Somebody would take Simmons if he were on a minimum deal, but nobody wants him when he’s owed $78 million combined over the next two seasons.

Hey, even if Simmons has no trade value, at least he is winning off the court these days.