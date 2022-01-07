Ben Simmons could end up with very ironic team?

The basketball gods may have one heck of a sense of humor when it comes to Ben Simmons.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein said in a post to his Substack this week that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a suitor to watch for the disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star Simmons.

Hawks GM Travis Schlenk hinted earlier this week that the team would be active at the trade deadline, which is set for Feb. 10.

Schlenk to @929TheGame on if he'll be active at the trade deadline: "Yeah, I don’t think there’s any reason for us not to be at this point… I wouldn’t be doing my job if I just stuck my head in the sand and said things are great. I don’t think that’s doing my job." pic.twitter.com/msV2s8YADh — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) January 4, 2022

Of course, the irony of Simmons ending up with Atlanta would be off the charts. It was Simmons’ performance in the Sixers’ second-round loss to the Hawks last year that started this whole mess. He infamously passed up a wide-open dunk in Game 7 to help lose the series, resulting in teammate Joel Embiid and coach Doc Rivers essentially throwing him under the bus. That led to the deterioration of Simmons’ relationship with the Sixers, and it has not recovered since.

For now, Simmons remains away from the Sixers as he continues to seek a trade and has now been fined a crazy total amount by the team. Meanwhile, Atlanta is in need of a major jolt at just 17-20 on the year. Simmons ending up with the Hawks would prove that the art of irony is definitely not dead.

May 13, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports