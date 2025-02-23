Big news emerges about Kevin Garnett

After previously resolving his feud with Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett may now be resolving his feud with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Charley Walters of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported over the weekend that the retired Basketball Hall of Famer Garnett is expected to return to the Timberwolves upon the formal completion of their ownership change. Garnett will become part of the Minnesota front office once Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore officially become the majority owners of the team, Walters says.

The 48-year-old Garnett is universally seen as the greatest player in Timberwolves franchise history. He played for the team from 1995-2007 and again to close out his career from 2015-16. Garnett was also responsible for the lone NBA MVP award of the Timberwolves as a team (in 2003-04) and made 10 All-Star teams as well as seven All-NBA teams while in Minnesota.

Dec 21, 2015; Boston, MA, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kevin Garnett (21) prior to the start of a game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

But Garnett has since had an estranged relationship with the team, stemming from his bitter feud with current Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor. Garnett, who still has not yet had his jersey number retired by Minnesota, has referred to Taylor a “snake motherf–ker” and has publicly put Taylor on blast for supposedly failing to honor an agreement that Garnett had made with Timberwolves head coach Flip Saunders before Saunders’ death in 2015.

On top of that, Garnett once attempted to purchase the Timberwolves and remove Taylor, who has owned the team since 1994, from his post. That bid eventually failed though, leading to Garnett taking even more shots at Taylor.

But the big news broke earlier this month that Rodriguez and Lore had scored a big victory against Taylor in their attempt to purchase full ownership of the Timberwolves from him. Rodriguez and Lore had originally reached a deal with Taylor in 2021 to buy a minority stake in the team that would eventually transition into a majority stake. But a messy legal battle ensued after Taylor seemingly tried to back out of the deal in 2024. Now that it looks like the runway is finally clear for Rodriguez and Lore to take over in Minnesota, Garnett is ready to come back home to Minnesota as well.