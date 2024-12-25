Big news emerges about possible Jimmy Butler trade

Jimmy Butler appears to be plotting his exit from South Beach.

Shams Charania of ESPN reported Wednesday that the Heat star Butler would prefer a trade out of Miami ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline. Charania adds that there has been an “escalation” in Butler’s situation and notes that the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors are at the top of Butler’s list of preferred win-now destinations.

Butler, 35, has been with the Heat since 2019 but can become an unrestricted free agent this summer by turning down his $52.4 million player option for the 2025-26 season. He is still known as one of the top playoff performers in the NBA, leading Miami to improbable Finals berths in 2020 and 2023. But Butler has witnessed all of Miami’s biggest rivals in the East make major additions over the last year-and-a-half while the Heat have largely kept the status quo. That includes the Milwaukee Bucks adding Damian Lillard, the New York Knicks trading for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, and the Boston Celtics picking up both Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis en route to the 2024 NBA title. Thus, it seems Butler no longer believes his best chance to win a championship will come in Miami.

Just a few days ago, we heard that the Heat would likely be holding the six-time All-Star Butler through the trade deadline, possibly banking on Butler needing their help via a sign-and-trade to get to his desired destination next summer. But Butler does not look to be pleased with that stance and could now be trying to dial up the pressure on Miami (with some other big teams also already having been named as possibilities).