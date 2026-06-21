BIG3 game called off after Lance Stephenson throws punches

It didn’t take long for sparks to fly in the 2026 BIG3 season.

On Saturday, the game between reigning champions Miami 305 and the LA Riot at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, Calif., was called off after ejections left too few players to continue.

It all started with a skirmish involving Miami 305’s Michael Beasley and LA Riot’s Dwight Howard as they battled for position in the shaded area.

From there, the game devolved, as Beasley was ejected. Miami’s Lance Stephenson took things from there, committing a hard foul before throwing punches at Riot guard Jordan Crawford.

Lance Stephenson wanted smoke with the whole LA Riot team!! 🤬 Game called after altercation with both teams. pic.twitter.com/6Ya6pOpFYu — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 20, 2026

With those ejections, the game had to be canceled, and Miami lost via forfeit, 39-30, the league announced.

“Lance Stephenson and Michael Beasley both ejected. Miami 305 down to two active players game over by forfeit,” the BIG3 shared via a post on X.

Any team with both Beasley and Stephenson on its roster will always have to expect the unexpected from the duo. While both are talented, they can also bring unnecessary distraction. That being said, they proved that they can win despite the drama, having won the BIG3 championship in 2025. For one, Beasley is the reigning back-to-back MVP of the league.

Stephenson, Beasley and the 305 will look to bounce back in Week 2 with a matchup against the Detroit Amps at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich., on June 27.