Look: Bill Belichick shows his support for Celtics

May 23, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Bill Belichick has been a big supporter of Boston-area sports teams since he was named head coach of the New England Patriots more than 20 years ago. That theme continued at the start of organized team activities on Thursday.

Belichick showed up to his first press conference of OTAs wearing a Celtics hat.

The Celtics are down 2-1 in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Miami Heat. Game 4 is at the TD Garden on Monday night, which is likely why Belichick wore the hat.

Belichick is friends with Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens. He spoke to the team prior to a playoff game once when Stevens was the coach, and he has been seen in Stevens’ box at TD Garden during the postseason this year. Patriots owner Robert Kraft, quarterback Mac Jones and other members of the organization have also been spotted at some playoff games.

