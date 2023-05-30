Bill Simmons was in complete agony after Celtics’ Game 7 loss

Nothing told the story of the brutal end to the season for the Boston Celtics on Monday night better than the reaction from Bill Simmons.

The famous sports personality, previously known as “Boston Sports Guy,” attended Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden. But the Celtics laid an egg and lost 103-84 to the Miami Heat, ruining all the hope they had built up in their fans.

TNT showed Simmons’ reaction as the Celtics blew the game. His despondent look captured the disappointment and heartache felt by the team’s fans. Naturally, folks online took note of it.

I never understood how people could find delight in other people pain until this moment. pic.twitter.com/lKuUeyoxWO — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) May 30, 2023

Bill Simmons was in disbelief pic.twitter.com/aL4e4MgNYp — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 30, 2023

To many people, the heartbreaking defeats couldn’t have happened to more fitting group of fans.

As if the Celtics’ loss weren’t tough enough, it came on the heels of the Boston Bruins’ Game 7 loss at home as well.