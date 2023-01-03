Bill Simmons hints at concerning issues for 1 top NBA team

Bill Simmons appears to be spilling some tea this week.

On the latest episode of his self-titled podcast, The Ringer CEO Simmons hinted at some worrisome issues with the Milwaukee Bucks this season.

“Milwaukee’s a mess,” said Simmons. “There’s rumors about chemistry going on and weird stories floating around about them right now.”

While Simmons did not elaborate further, we know the Bucks have lost five of their last six games. At least three of those losses (118-100 to Brooklyn, 139-118 to Boston, and 118-95 to Washington) have been embarrassing.

Milwaukee still has largely the same core they had when they won the NBA title in 2021. But something is not clicking this season as they have fallen to third in the East and are a bottom-ten team in offensive efficiency. Recently, we heard that the Bucks could be getting an ownership shake-up too.

As for Simmons, he has a strong track record when it comes to inside NBA information. Just a few months ago, he absolutely nailed a prediction about what would happen with the Phoenix Suns.

H/T NBA Reddit