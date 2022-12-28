Top NBA contender could be getting ownership shake-up?

Amid the impending sale of the Phoenix Suns, their opponents in the 2021 NBA Finals may be seeing some changes in ownership as well.

Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote this week on his Substack page that “whispers have been circulating with increasing frequency” that Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry could be open to selling his stake in the team. Lasry has owned the Bucks since 2014 with business partner Wes Edens.

The Lasry-Edens partnership has been fruitful, already netting the Bucks seven total playoff appearances, four straight division titles, and an NBA championship in 2021. But Stein writes that the two co-owners have had a “bumpy” run at times as well.

At 22-11 this season, Milwaukee remains one of the elite teams in the league, so even a partial stake in their franchise would go for a premium. If he does decide to sell, Lasry will obviously be able to more than make up for the times that he has been fined by the league during his ownership tenure.